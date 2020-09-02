UAE looking to open consulate in Nazareth or Haifa

UAE hoping to open consulate in northern Israel in area with large Arab population, either in Haifa or Nazareth, senior official says.

The United Arab Emirates is pushing to advance plans enabling it to quickly open diplomatic offices in Israel, including an embassy and a consulate, a senior UAE foreign ministry official claims.

According to the official, who was cited in a report by Israel Hayom Wednesday morning, both sides are looking to move forward with the opening of embassies in the UAE and Israel, with the UAE also planning to open a consulate in northern Israel.

The official said the UAE would likely open an embassy in Tel Aviv – rather than Jerusalem – in the next three to five months, adding that once the embassy is operational, Israelis looking to visit the UAE will be able to receive travel visas.

UAE Minister of State Anwar Gargash is quoted as saying the UAE is eyeing a consulate office in either the Galilee city of Nazareth or the northern port city of Haifa.