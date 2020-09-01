After lull came into effect, IDF summarizes latest round of clashes in south, lists targets attacked every night.

The IDF has attacked about 100 targets of the Hamas Islamic organization for 19 nights, the IDF concluded today.

The attacks were carried out in response to rocket launches, disturbances on the fence, and explosive and incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory.

צילום: דובר צה"ל יעדי התקיפה של צה"ל בעזה מתחילת חודש אוגוסט

As part of the attacks, military complexes in key structures, underground infrastructure, and military positions of Hamas were attacked.

"These attacks constitute significant damage to the infrastructure and military build-up of the terrorist organization Hamas. The IDF is ready for action as far as is needed to protect the residents adjacent to Gaza and the south," the IDF Spokesman said.