UAE visit ends, delegation takes off for Israel

Senior UAE official says before end of visit that US promised in talks that Israeli sovereignty will no longer be promoted.

United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry Policy Planning head Jamal al-Mushrah said in conversation with Israeli reporters that the F35 aircraft deal is still on the table.

"This is a legitimate request from the UAE - and it's not new. This issue will be reserved for technical talks. The last few days have shown the possible cooperation."

He added that in talks that took place on the agreement, the Americans promised that in return, moves to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria would be dropped and will not be promoted again.

Al-Mushrah also responded to the harsh words uttered against the Emirates by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The road to peace and prosperity does not go via incitement and hate speech. It is unhelpful for a forward-looking view of peace," he added.

During the Israeli delegation's visit to Abu Dhabi, the first Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of banking and finance was signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The understandings were signed by the Prime Minister's Office Acting Director Ronen Peretz and United Arab Emirates Bank Governor Abdul Hamid Said.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the Finance Ministry, and the relevant financial regulators in Israel have reached the understanding that a joint committee of Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be established to promote cooperation in the fields of finance and investment.

In this context, the parties will discuss promoting cooperation in financial services and lowering financial barriers to making investments between countries as well as promoting joint investments in the capital markets. The parties will also discuss promoting cooperation in banking services and payment regulation.

In addition, a special working group will be set up to create conditions for joint investment that comply with international standards including combating money laundering and terror financing.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: "I welcome the first understandings signed in Abu Dhabi. These understandings will help us promote mutual investment and extensive cooperation. We'll soon announce further agreements in the fields of aviation, tourism, trade, and more."