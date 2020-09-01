'Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel' breaks pre-sale record

Four days before its official release, Josh Reinstein’s new book broke Gefen Publishing’s pre-sale record: "Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel" has now sold more on the pre-sale market than any other book in their history.

Josh Reinstein, who is the President of the Israel Allies Foundation and Director of the Knesset Christian Caucus, decided to write the book after many years of witnessing the transformational power of Christian support for Israel. The book explains the shift in attitudes towards Israel, from the Roman emperor Titus who destroyed the holy city of Jerusalem and its temple to US President Donald Trump, who fulfilled his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there.

The book also highlights the perplexing contradiction that while we are seeing the greatest support for Israel coming from people of faith, at the same time, we are seeing rising anti-Semitism throughout the world, reminiscent of the extreme hatred of the Jewish people from the 1930s. The book tries to explain this paradox by delving into the power of faith-based diplomacy. These insights were shaped by Mr. Reinstein’s two decades of personal experience working together with Bible-believing Christian Zionists who have proven to be Israel’s firmest supporters.

“This book is a global phenomenon" said Ilan Greenfield, owner of Gefen Publishing. "In four decades we have never sold this many copies of a book before its release date. It is clear that people are hungry for this information.”

“I am not surprised by the success of the book,” said author Josh Reinstein. “There are many books written from a political perspective on Israel and also many written from a Biblical perspective but this is the first to mesh the two. Anyone who truly knows Israel understands that you cannot have one without the other.”