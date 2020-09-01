A $30 Oximeter Can Detect COVID-19 Early

I am not a medical professional, and am not giving medical advice. But, when something so simple, easy and safe to detect an early case of COVID-19 goes totally unreported by the mainstream media, I just have to inform people about it. What I’m talking about is a simple $30 oximeter that non-invasively registers your or your loved ones’ blood oxygen level. In my general research, I came across a May 2020 Yale Medicine article entitled, “Should You Really Have a Pulse Oximeter at Home?”

The simple concept behind the device is that normal people have a blood oxygen level around 95%. But, people who show up in emergency rooms usually have very low blood oxygen levels below 90%. As a Minnesota Department of Health circular entitled, “Pulse Oximetry and COVID-19” explained:

Many patients with COVID-19 disease have low oxygen levels even when they are feeling well. Low oxygen levels can be an early warning sign that medical intervention is needed. Pulse oximetry is the method that measures the percentage of blood hemoglobin carrying oxygen. Many consider it a “vital sign,” like blood pressure. A beam of red light is passed through the fingertip by using a device called a pulse oximeter. Oxygen level, or saturation (SpO2), is determined by measuring how much light is absorbed as it passes through the fingertip.

Of course, a low blood oxygen level can indicate other diseases, but even though one would usually feel bad with a low blood oxygen level, somehow COVID-19 seems to mask the bad effects of the poor blood oxygen level until the virus has taken a stronger hold on a person.

The simple solution is just to buy the $30 device (which many people have) and test you and your families blood oxygen level daily. If your blood oxygen has been in the mid-90’s percent and all of sudden drops below 90%, then you should call your medical professional. That way you can catch a possible COVID infection very early when it is most treatable.

But, again, I am not a medical professional, and you should consult a medical professional and confirm the Yale Medicine and Minnesota Health Department articles before you take any action. I wish all my readers health and happiness.