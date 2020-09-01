Peace without Education for Peace?

The legacy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE is education fostering lethal weapons of mass instruction. That, too, must change. Opinion.

It is difficult to participate in the euphoria for the new peace accord which Israel and the UAE have now fostered.

We witness a déjà vu: Israel repeats the tragic mistakes of the peace accords with Egypt, the PLO and Jordan. In each of these peace treaties, Israel operated on the political level and allowed education for belligerence to continue.

In the case of the UAE, this is not just a cold peace. What we have is a plan for short-term gratification and long-term enmity.

Consider, for example, that the UAE quadrupled its donations to UNRWA from $12 million dollars in 2017 to $51 million dollars in 2019. These UAE funds go to UNRWA schools at a time when UNRWA education is based on three principles, according to our think tank's examination of all 364 Arab textbooks used by UNRWA. Those principles are:

1. Challenging the legitimacy of the Jewish State, while teaching that Jews have no place in the Middle East

2. Demonizing Jews

3. Continuing the war to liberate all of 'Palestine'

Can UAE have it both ways - promoting coexistence with Israel while promoting jihad against the Jews?

Over the next three weeks, before Rosh Hashannah (the Jewish New Year), a time of reflection and introspection, the details of the accord with the UAE will be hammered out.

This is moment to ask for the inclusion of a mandatory clause in the UAE accord which would advocate peace education and reject further UAE aid to an UNRWA jihad curriculum

The forthcoming Jewish High Holidays challenge all to think anew and act anew.

David Bedein is director of Israel Resource News Agency and heads the Center for Near East Policy Research, author of Genesis of the Palestinian Authority and Roadblock to Peace: How the UN Perpetuates the Arab-Israeli Conflict: UNRWA Policies Reconsidered.