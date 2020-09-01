14 more coronavirus deaths in Israel

Coronavirus death toll rises to 939 after 14 more fatalities reported Monday. 890 patients hospitalized with 436 in serious condition.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel has risen to 939, after 14 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported across the country Monday.

A total of 2,159 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed on Monday, outpacing new recoveries, which numbered 1,232.

The number of coronavirus cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 117,030, including 95,589 which ended in recovery.

There are currently 20,502 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to data released by the Israeli Health Ministry.

Of those 20,502 active cases, 890 patients are hospitalized, with the remaining 19,612 patients in home isolation or at coronavirus hotels.

Among the hospitalized patients, 436 are in serious condition, with an additional 186 in moderate condition. There are 116 patients in serious condition who are on respirators.

Of the 28,508 tests processed Monday, 7.6% came back positive, down from 8.6% of the tests processed Sunday and 9.0% of tests Saturday.