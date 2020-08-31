Hamas threatens: 'The Zionists will sit in bomb shelters'

Hamas spokesman says terror organization will 'remove the siege' in any way possible. 'All options are open.'

Hamas spokesperson Mushir al-Masri has said that the terror organization has decided to "remove the siege" in any way possible, Arab media reported.

Al-Masri added that "if the negotiation efforts fail, it will mean that the Zionist enemy will experience a siege in the heart of the bomb shelters."

"Since we have nothing to lose, we will not accept the continuation of the siege, the force, and the enemy's attempt to use the coronavirus plague to renew the siege on the Palestinian nation. All options are open."

Meanwhile, the Qatari emissary to Gaza confirmed the continuation of negotiations to restore calm to southern Israel.

Last week, the IDF began preparing for a widescale operation in Gaza, after Hamas warned that it may expand the conflict.