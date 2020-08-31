Israeli NSC Chief 'excited and proud' to represent Israel in UAE

Historic El Al flight carrying American and Israeli delegations to UAE takes off, marking first commercial flight from Israel to Arab Gulf.

The Israeli and American delegations to the United Arab Emirates departed Monday this morning for Abu Dhabi for talks ahead of the establishment of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israeli delegation is led by National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat. The American delegation is led by Senior US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

"I am excited and proud to head the Israeli delegation to the talks in Abu Dhabi," said Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"We are leaving today for talks pursuant to the declaration by the three leaders – President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed – on the establishment of peaceful relations. Our goal is to achieve a joint working plan to advance relations in a very broad range of areas: Tourism, aviation, innovation, science, technology, health, economic matters and many others. This morning, the traditional blessing 'go in peace' receives special meaning for us. Thank you very much to everyone."