Ze'ev Elkin: 'Ukrainians do not work for us'

Min. Ze'ev Elkin says team will do maximum to allow pilgrimage to Uman, but warns Ukraine has 'already made their decision.'

Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), who heads the government team dedicated to solving the issue of travel to Uman, Ukraine, ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), spoke about the issue on Monday morning.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Elkin explained: "There's a central player here, and that's the Ukrainians, and they've already made their decision."

"We will try to do the maximum to find a solution," he promised, warning that the Ukrainians "do not work for us" but that he "expects to begin the discussions with them today."

On Sunday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) spoke about the annual pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

"As someone who has participated in the gatherings for over a decade, no one has to explain to me the importance of the gathering in Uman," Deri said. "I am working day and night to find a solution which will allow the gathering in Uman this year."

"But we need to understand that right now there is a plague, and all the synagogues in the world are holding prayers in small groups. There are no large events and the beautiful gathering in Uman this year will not be able to take place in its usual format, and will need to be in a very limited format."