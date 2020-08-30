US policy significantly enhanced Israel's stability and security

The US Administration’s posture against Tehran, has clearly helped pave the way for the Israel-UAE agreement. Opinion.

In honor of the arrival of Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations, Avi Berkowitz and other senior officials to Israel, Habithonistim (Protectors of Israel), would like to express appreciation for everything this Administration has done for Israel.

Specifically, we would also like to take this occasion, to express our appreciation for expending significant American diplomatic capital, that has culminated in the formal recognition and normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and hopefully soon with other Sunni countries.

The focus of this Administration’s regional efforts, including the recent elimination of arch-terrorist Qasem Soleimani and the snap-back sanctions against the Iranian regime, the Administration’s posture against Tehran, has clearly helped pave the way for this agreement and by extension, has significantly enhanced Israeli stability and security.

Any follow up peace agreements with additional Sunni Arab states would only strengthens Israel's national security and creates an opportunity to build a united front again against our common enemy, the Iranian Regime, which is rapidly advancing towards nuclear capability. In the face of this existential threat, an international coalition that will remain focused on neutralizing the Iranian threat is absolutely necessary. These recent decisive actions of the Administration has helped create an environment where this coalition can form, greatly enhancing Israel’s and the entire region’s stability and prospects for peace.

Habithonistim applauds the Administration’s strategic decision to merely request that Israel delay efforts to apply sovereignty in Judea & Samaria. As Arab Sunni states begin formalizing their relationship with Israel, Israel will have the opportunity to present our presence in Judea & Samaria for the reality that it is - as both a moral imperative and as a catalyst to peace. We greatly appreciate the risks and pressures that many of these countries are facing both internally and externally. We remain confident that only through the application of sovereignty in Judea & Samaria, will Israel be able to comprehensively resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and experience genuine security within our borders.

Habithonistim is a movement consisting of more than 1,000 former high level IDF, intelligence, Police officials, using their combined service and experience to create awareness of, and advocate on behalf of solutions to Israel’s current security challenges.

Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi is the CEO of Habithonistim