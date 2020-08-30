Smotrich to Gantz: Make Cave of Patriarchs accessible immediately

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) sent a letter to Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) Sunday morning demanding that permits be issue for the immediate installation of the upgrades to make the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron accessible to disabled visitors.

At the beginning of his letter, Smotrich noted that the deadline for filing objections to the upgrades to the Cave of the Patriarchs had passed last Wednesday.

"This date has been repeatedly extended at the request of far-left organizations and the Hebron municipality which is headed by a convicted terrorist. However, now the time is completely over," he wrote.

He said, "You have the authority by law, today, to declare a building permit for the construction of an elevator at the Cave of the Patriarchs for the benefit of its accessibility to the general public and the disabled public. I urge you not to hesitate or postpone this plan for security or political reasons."

"The Cave of the Patriarchs is the cradle of the Jewish people. We read about the purchase of the place at full price by our ancestor Abraham every year in the parsha of Chayei Sarah.

Smotrich added that "to my delight, six months ago my partner and friend and predecessor in office, former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, issued an expropriation order for the cave area to return to the State of Israel to promote the solution for accessibility. Now you can complete the work and confirm it, thus confirming the sovereignty of the State of Israel in the Cave of the Patriarchs."

"It is clear that access to the cave does not harm anyone, the opposite is true. Accessibility will help anyone seeking to reach the Cave of the Patriarchs, Jew and non-Jew. There is no doubt that making the cave accessible is the right step both for human rights and for sovereignty," Smotrich concluded.