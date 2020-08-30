Will Israel give Gaza COVID-19 aid in exchange for end to arson terror?

Hamas asks Israel for help in dealing with recent coronavirus outbreak. If Israel accepts, it will be on one condition.

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip is of great concern to the leaders of Hamas, who believe that they do not have the means to deal with the virus and have even forwarded requests on the subject through intermediaries to Israel.

The Maariv newspaper reported that the Israeli government is considering whether to accept Hamas' requests for aid in dealing with the coronavirus and that if it does decide to provide the aid it will be conditioned on an end to the arson terror being carried out against southern Israel through incendiary kites and balloons and any other form of attack from Gaza.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health last night reported 36 new cases of coronavirus infection out of 1,004 tests conducted.

247 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Gaza since March, 182 of which are active cases. Three people have died from the disease in Gaza so far. Gaza's isolation centers currently house 2,368 people.

The Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip ordered the general closure continued in all districts for an additional 48 hours in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

Iyad al-Bazem, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said at a press conference that the authorities are enforcing the complete separation between the various districts and preventing the movement of residents between them.