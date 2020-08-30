Report: Democrats lying about shooting in Kenosha

The Liberal Hivemind YouTube channel, which is run by a former Democrat activist who crossed the lines to the Republican Party, is criticizing US institutionalized media for its reports on the shooting incident carried out by a 17-year-old in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which two people were killed and another was injured.

The host said that most of the allegations of the mainstream media channels were incorrect or omitted important information about the incident that led to a serious indictment against the teen for first-degree murder.

The young man was portrayed in the media as "white" while the legal documents stated that he was of Hispanic descent. The circumstances of the shooting, as evidenced by the videos that were released following the incident, show that the young man was attacked by the crowd, which included armed men. One of them was standing very close to him with a gun in his right hand. The same man who was wounded by gunfire in his arm said in a press interview that he regretted hesitating to shoot at the young man in order to eliminate him.

One of the dead was found with a bullet that hit his back and caused a fatal injury. According to the report on the YouTube channel, it is unlikely that this shooting was carried out by the young man. In addition, shots were heard before the young man opened fire and it is likely that he was the one being shot at. The presenter on the YouTube channel summed up by saying that the young man reacted to an assault and an attempt to kill him, and therefore his reaction should be seen as self-defense.