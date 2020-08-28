Sen. Rand Paul attacked by mob near White House

Mob of 100 protesters surround Senator Rand Paul and his wife, one block from the White House. Police intervene to extricate the couple.

Washington DC, police intervened overnight, after a mob of roughly 100 angry protesters chased Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and his wife near the White House.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” Paul tweeted Friday morning.

Police were called in after the protesters lunged towards the senator and his wife, surrounding them after they left the White House following President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

Video taken after police arrived showed dozens of protesters jeering Paul, with some shoving police officers in an attempt to reach the senator.

Officers kept the mob at bay, allowing Paul and his wife to leave the scene safely.

Protesters chanted “No justice, no peace” and held Black Lives Matter signs outside of the White House prior to the incident with Paul and his wife.

Other visitors leaving the White House were also harassed by the mob, with some being told to commit suicide. “Kill yourself you fat f***,” demonstrators yelled at one man as he left the White House.