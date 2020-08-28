89 die from coronavirus in Israel over past seven days

Death toll approaches 900 as 89 new deaths recorded in Israel in one week. 855 patients hospitalized, including 426 in serious condition.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel neared 900 on Friday, as Israel marked its deadliest week yet since the pandemic began.

A total of 891 people have died from the virus since the first fatality was recorded in march, Israel’s Health Ministry reported Friday morning.

Eleven new fatalities were reported on Thursday, with three more reported Friday morning.

From last Friday through Thursday, a total of 89 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported across the country, making it the deadliest week in the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, topping the previous record of 88 deaths set during the week ending on the 13th of August.

Last week, 81 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported.

The worst week during the first wave of the pandemic was recorded in mid-April, when 62 fatalities were reported during a seven-day period.

There are currently 20,444 active cases of the coronavirus, with 90,158 patients having recovered.

Of the active cases, 19,589 are patients confined to home isolation or in coronavirus hotels, with 855 patients being treated in hospitals.

As of Friday morning, there are 426 patients in serious condition, with a further 178 patients in moderate condition.

One-hundred-and-eighteen patients are on respirators.

A total of 2,068 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday, with 627 more cases diagnosed Friday morning.

Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.9% were positive, the same percentage as on Wednesday, and virtually unchanged from the 6% on Tuesday.