Force multiplier for Middle East peace with Israel

With the announcement of the normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, and trips by Secretary of State Pompeo and Jared Kushner to Israel, Bahrain, Oman and Sudan, a warm peace between Israel and Arab Emirates in the Gulf has ended the leverage of “peace through a Palestinian state”.

One of those who welcomed that change is Sarah Stern, founder, and President of EMET – the Endowment for Middle East Truth.

She had just published a JNS.org article, “The Center of Gravity has shifted under the Palestinians Feet”. In it she wrote: “It has taken 72 years and the Iranian threat, but the icy-cold chill of the presence of a modern Jewish state in the Middle East has gradually begun to thaw; first, with Egypt in 1979, then with Jordan in 1994, and now today with the UAE”.

The group under Stern’s leadership has been a "force-multiplier" for peace with Israel and justice for the victims of terrorism.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interviewed Sarah Stern of EMET about the prospects of expanding Israeli normalization of relations with other Gulf Emirates and Arab Middle East Muslim nations and why the hold-back on extending sovereignty to Jewish parts of Area C in Judea and Samaria is only “temporary” given comments by the UAE Ambassador in Washington at an Atlantic Council meeting on this historic Abraham Accord.

Before establishing EMET in 2005, Stern was Executive Director for Governmental and Legislative Affairs of the American Jewish Congress, prior to that, she was the National Policy Coordinator of the Zionist Organization of America, and prior to that, she was a National Vice President of WINPAC, a national women’s pro-Israel political action committee.

Among her notable achievements were assisting in the passage of the Koby Mandel Act in 2003 by Congress that led to the establishment of the US Department of Justice Office for Justice for Victims of Overseas Justice the 2008 Amendments to Title VI Higher Education Act that mandated universities receiving federal aid for Middle East Studies ensure presentation of a variety of viewpoints and the 2017 passage of the Taylor Force Act directed at curbing US financial assistance to the PA and its “pay for slay” payments to Palestinian terrorists.

The Extradition of Hamas Terrorist Ilham involved in the 2001 Sbarro Pizza Bombing in Jerusalem.

EMET has been active in pursuit of justice for American Victims of Palestinian Terrorist. A leading example is Alham Tammimi who scouting locations for a suicide bomber Izz al-Din Shuheil al Masri who denoted a bomb at the Sbarro Pizza in Jerusalem on August 9, 2001 that killed 15, 13 Israelis and Two Americans including 15-year-old Malka Roth. Over 130 were injured in the blast. Tammimi was captured by Israelis and sentenced but released in the October 2011 prisoner exchange for release of Sgt. Gilad Shalit. Tammimi was remanded to the Kingdom of Jordan where she was feted and became a host of a popular Hamas sponsored TV show. EMET has assisted the Roth Family’s effort to have Jordan extradite Tamimi under an extradition treaty.

Stern said the UAE – Israel normalization agreement is evidence of a “warm” versus cold deal like the 1979 Egyptian and 1994 Jordan agreements. When she had reviewed translations of both the Egyptian and Jordanian Agreements they were “rife” with Antisemitism. She was present on July 25, 2000 when former Israel Justice Minister Eliyakim Rubenstein briefed her and others on the failure at Camp David saying Israel went as far as they dare go, but Arafat ‘simply walked away from the table”. The UAE had never been in a conflict with Israel. Given Palestinian intransigence and rejectionism, after the Gaza 2005 withdrawal Stern contends that the PA became irrelevant in discussions between Israel and Arab States like the UAE.