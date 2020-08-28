Netanyahu on Mitzpe Kramim ruling: We will exhaust all processes

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening commented on the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the demolition of homes in Mitzpe Kramim.

"I regret the mistaken High Court of Justice decision on the evacuation of Mitzpe Kramim. I have instructed Prime Minister's Office Director General Ronen Peretz to meet with representatives of the community. We will exhaust all processes in order to leave the residents in their place and we are convinced that we will succeed."

Earlier, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) said he would contact the Attorney General and ask him to consider filing a request for another hearing in the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court's ruling adopts for the first time the principle of the regulation of the market, the use of which will enable the regulation of many hundreds of houses in Judea and Samaria. I welcome that.”

"However, this is a difficult ruling in relation to the residents of Mitzpe Kramim who moved into the place out of the belief that the land was taken by the army," Nissenkorn said. “Therefore, I intend to contact the Attorney General and ask him to consider filing a request for another hearing.”

“Of course any Supreme Court decision must be respected. "I strongly reject the blatant attacks against this important institution, which is a cornerstone of our democracy," the Justice Minister added.