200 Breslov hasidim allowed into Ukraine after Netanyahu intervenes

About 200 Breslov hasidim from Israel who were detained at Ukrainian airports were allowed to enter the country and travel to Uman following the intervention of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Ukraine's decision to admit the hasidim was made after Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to formulate an outline that would allow the hasidim to travel to Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

The Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, Asher Hayoun, called Rabbi Shalom Arush, one of the leaders of the Breslov movement, and spoke about the developments regarding the trip to Uman, promising that the outline would be discussed in the Coronavirus Cabinet this coming Sunday.

Menachem, a Breslov hasid who was detained at one of the airports in Ukraine, told 103FM radio earlier on Thursday: ''They took everyone's passports, detained us for eight hours, and after seven hours began interrogating us one by one."

''Fingerprints were taken from us. Everyone I spoke to and those who spoke with the Israeli ambassador said that if Netanyahu did not call the president of Ukraine," they would not have been allowed to enter Ukraine.

Menachem went on to say, "They put us in the hangar where we would have sat until Sunday because only on Sunday would there be a return flight. People sat on the floor like dogs, we are thirty people, people fainted and lost consciousness. They gave us just ten bottles of juice, the way they treated us was horrible."

"They brought half an army for me. There were two lines of policemen. They took out handcuffs, took out a suitcase and told me either you enter the hangar or you get a black visa with a five year ban on entry to Ukraine. They were forcing us to pay for the tickets back to Israel. The heat here is unbearable, there are older people here ... but they are not interested in any of that," he said

In the end, all 200 hasidim were permitted to leave the airport and to continue on to Uman..