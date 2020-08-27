'Our policy has moved from annexation to normalization'

Gabi Ashkenazi declares that Israel has shifted from pursuing sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, to normalizing relations with Arab world.

Israel has “moved from” the proposed policy of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria to pursuing normalized relations with moderate Arab states, Israel’s foreign minister said Thursday morning.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) met with his German counterpart, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in Berlin Thursday before making a public statement.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing in the Liebermann Villa at the Wannsee Lake in Berlin Thursday morning, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, discussed Israel’s recently-announced peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, and the suspension of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s sovereignty plan.

Ashkenazi linked the two in his comments, saying Israeli policy had “moved from annexation to normalization.”

“I think it is very clear and it is tangible that the Israeli government’s policy has moved from annexation to normalization. I think that’s an opening. That’s real. That’s concrete.”

“We left the door open for our neighbors. Now it is up to their decision and their choice to join. I think that what happened with the UAE is a very strong demonstration that only through dialogue and negotiation we can make progress.”