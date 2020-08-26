One man seriously wounded in stabbing in Petah Tikva, near Segula Junction. Palestinian Arab illegally residing in Israel arrested.

One person was wounded in a stabbing incident in central Israel Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred near the Segula Junction in Petah Tikva.

A thirty-five-year-old man was seriously wounded in the incident.

Paramedics from MDA have been dispatched to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating him in critical condition to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

"The wounded man was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, suffering from bleeding wounds on his torso," said MDA paramedics Ilan Mualem and Hezi Gutman. "We immediately began to provide life-saving medical treatment including bandaging the wounds, stopping the bleeding, and advanced resuscitating techniques. We then quickly took him into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to attempt to resuscitate him."

The suspected assailant, a Palestinian Authority resident working in Israel, has been apprehended by officers at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the stabbing.