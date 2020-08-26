Gantz: We'll respond forcefully to attacks on our border

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has just concluded a visit to the IDF recruitment center at Tel Hashomer, which is currently absorbing soldiers enlisting to the Homefront Command and the IAF. He was joined by senior IDF personnel.

During the visit, Gantz spoke with new recruits and accompanied them on their first steps as soldiers. He said: “After almost four decades of service, and as a father of two children who have already enlisted, with a third on the way, it is still moving to see this moment.”

Gantz talked about Israel’s security challenges and said: “Last night, the security challenges have continued, both on the northern and southern fronts. We will continue to work to restore complete quiet to our southern region. In the north, we will not allow Nasrallah to harm our soldiers or our country. We will respond forcefully to any incidents on our border.”