IDF attacks Hamas infrastructure in Gaza

Attack in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday.

The attack came in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing assessment of the situation and is acting firmly and decisively against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

On Tuesday, fire crews operated to put out 29 fires which broke out in communities adjacent to the Gaza-Israel border.

Most of the fires were small and not dangerous. Investigators determined that the fires were caused by incendiary balloons.

Meanwhile, Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi on Tuesday night entered the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing, bringing with him the Qatari grant intended for Gaza residents.

Al-Emadi is expected to meet with the Hamas leadership, including its leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, and is expected to condition the distribution of the grant on the cessation of the incendiary balloons and rocket fire.