Hasidic group in New York urges members to wear masks in public

Bobov Hasidic movement in Boro Park, Brooklyn urges members to adhere to social distancing rules - or wear masks in public.

The Bobover Hasidic movement in New York City has called on its members to adhere to state social distancing regulations, and to wear masks whenever they are unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others in public.

In a statement released by Congregation Khal Shaarei Zion Bobov, the movement implored its members over the age of 60 or who have serious medical conditions – including heart problems, diabetes, or respiratory problems – to take special precautions to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus.

In addition, the movement urged all members to adhere to state regulations, including social distancing, or, in situations where that is not possible, to wear masks.

On Monday, the Hatzoloh Emergency Medical Services group in Rockland County, New York cited the statement from Bobov.

“The Coordinators and Board of Hatzoloh of Rockland County urge all members of the community to please wear masks while in places that you cannot effectively social distance.”

Orthodox Jewish communities in the US, in particular Hasidic groups in the greater New York metropolitan area, have recorded a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, leading to concerns of a second wave of the pandemic in some areas.