Record number of coronavirus samples taken

The main projects in which MDA is expanding the coronavirus testing are the Health Ministry's "Protect Fathers and Mothers," in the "Test and Drive" complexes around the country which operate with the assistance and cooperation of the Home Front Command and at the request of Health Ministry and HMOs.

In addition, many samples will be taken of yeshiva students, who are returning to their study halls after a vacation. MDA continues to perform coronavirus samples in isolation and sick homes as well.

At the same time, the organization is to be on full alert and operationally prepared for security incidents in the south and north of the country and in handling routine incidents.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in late February, MDA teams sampled 1,017,001 people, including 522,484 who were part of the "Protecting Fathers and Mothers Project" and in institutions, and 278,425 in tested in the "Test and Drive" complexes throughout the country.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "Magen David Adom continues to be at the forefront of the national fight against coronavirus and works around the clock to expand the testing system together with the four HMOs and the Home Front Command, and to maintain full alert and provide the Israeli public with the best response."