Couple who fended off BLM rioters warn of far-left takeover

'Your family won't be safe.' St. Louis couple threatened by BLM rioters who broke into their property address Republican National Convention

The St. Louis couple who gained national attention in June when rioters from the Black Lives Matter movement smashed through the gates of their estate and threatened to attack them addressed the Republican National Convention Monday night, warning that a victory by former Vice President Joe Biden would empower the far-left across the country.

In a pre-taped four-minute address, Mark and Patricia McCloskey recalled the incident in late June, when a mob of rioters forced their way onto the McCloskey’s property and began harassing and threatening the couple.

The McCloskeys warned that the far-left in America is systematically targeting the suburbs, with legislation aimed at blocking single-family unit zoning regulations, bids to defund police and nullify gun rights, and through mob violence.

“What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country,” said Patricia.

"These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America."

In their address, the two repeatedly linked the Democratic party to the far-left, accusing the party of enabling riots across the country.

“Whether it is the defunding of police, ending cash bails so that criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, or encouraging anarchy and chaos on our streets, it seems like the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but protecting criminals from honest citizens,” Mark said.

The couple, both of whom are attorneys, blasted the controversial decision by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to indict the McCloskeys with unlawful use of firearms, after the two drew their weapons on rioters who invaded their property.

"They've actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home," Mark said.