'If number of seriously ill rises to 600, we may have to impose tougher restrictions,' says Director General of Israeli Health Ministry.

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General on Tuesday urged members of the Breslov Hasidic movement to skip this year’s pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Nachman in the Ukraine, while warning Israel may have to impose far stricter regulations to combat the coronavirus pandemic if the number of seriously ill patients rises significantly.

Speaking with Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, Hezy Levy said that if the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition rises to between 600 and 700, the Coronavirus Cabinet will be forced to consider severely curtailing public activities.

“Today there’s about 400 patients in serious condition,” said Levy. “If we get to around 600 to 700 patients in serious condition along with an increase in the number of patients on respirators, we will have to raise a red flag and do something to lower the infection rate.”

There are currently 417 coronavirus patients in serious condition, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry early Tuesday morning. A further 178 patients are in moderate condition.

Of the 417 patients in serious condition, 108 are on respirators.

Thus far, 847 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in Israel.

Turning to the upcoming Rosh Hashannah holiday, Levy urged Israelis not to travel to the grave of Rabbi Nachman – the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement – in Uman, Ukraine, warning that mass gatherings there could lead to a string of new outbreaks.