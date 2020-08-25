Suspected murder in Jerusalem yeshiva

Man who lived in Jerusalem yeshiva dies after apparently being attacked. Another man who lived in the yeshiva arrested.

A man in his 60s died Monday evening, after being hospitalized following an apparent attack late last week.

The victim had been living at a yeshiva in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood, near Meah Sharim, in Jerusalem.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a murder case, and have arrested one suspect.

The suspect, a man from the town of Mevaseret Tzion, west of Jerusalem, had also been staying at the yeshiva in question at the time of the incident.

Forensics teams were dispatched to the yeshiva, where they collected evidence suggesting the victim was in fact murdered.

Authorities then identified and arrested the suspected murdered, a man in his 40s.

The suspect is scheduled to be brought before a Jerusalem court Tuesday for an extension of his arrest.