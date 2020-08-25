Former Hamas leader: Zionism is a foreigner in the region

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal: The enemies of the Muslims placed Zionist enemy in the Middle East to serve the colonialist enterprise.

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal is claiming that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the success of the "resistance" enterprise and the Palestinian consensus regarding opposition to the US “Deal of the Century” and to the annexation and normalization plan are factors that will lead the Palestinians to liberation.

In a speech over the weekend, Mashaal said that the Islamic nation would succeed in the campaign against normalization with Israel, emphasizing that Hamas opposes any connection with the "occupation."

The latest political moves, he claimed, are intended to eliminate the Palestinian issue through the Deal of the Century and present the "occupation" as if it were part of the solution and not the enemy and the problem.

Mashaal argued that the "enemies" of the Muslims do not want them to be a leading force or a partner and so they planted the Zionist enemy in the Middle East to serve the colonialist enterprise.