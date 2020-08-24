US Secretary of State and Israeli Prime Minister give joint statement following their meeting in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a joint statement Monday afternoon in Jerusalem, following a closed-door meeting between the two leaders.

Netanyahu praised the Trump administration for pushing for a restoration of sanctions restricting arms sales to Iran, and lauded the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to sign a comprehensive deal normalizing relations between the two countries.

“This has been brokered by President Trump, with your assistance, and it has been a boon to peace and regional stability.”

The Israeli premier also hinted at additional possible peace deals in “the near future”, ahead of Pompeo’s trips to Sudan and Bahrain, aimed at building upon the UAE-Israeli peace agreement by adding additional states.

“It heralds a new era in which we can have other nations join. We discussed this, and I hope we’ll have good news in the future – maybe the near future.”

Touching on efforts by the UAE to secure the sale of F-35 stealth fighters from the US, Netanyahu said that the peace deal did not include “Israel’s acceptance of any arms deal.”

“And I don’t know of any arms deal that has been agreed upon. It may be contemplated, our position hasn’t changed. But I also learned from Secretary Pompeo that… under all circumstances the United States will ensure Israel’s qualitative edge. That has proved to be true over four decades of peace with Egypt and two-and-a-half decades of peace with Jordan. The United States has stood by that commitment.”

Pompeo said that the administration is committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms and “high-end” conventional weapons.

“President Trump has made clear that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. We are determined to use every tool that we have to ensure that they can’t get access to high-end weapons systems.”

“Iran is on the cusp, on October 18th, of having those weapons.”

The US has lobbied the United Nations to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is set to sunset next month, in keeping with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.