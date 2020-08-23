Israeli ambassador to US: Another Israel-Arab deal expected in coming weeks

Amb. Dremer in a special interview to Al Arabiya English: "We want to be at peace with all our neighbors"

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer spoke with Al Arabiya English following the Israel-UAE agreement.

In the interview, Dermer predicted that more Israel-Arab agreements will be announced soon.

"There are several countries where there are possibilities", Dermer said, "I don’t want to say this specific country or not, but there are several countries and we hope that we see another breakthrough very, very, soon - in the weeks, and months ahead".

Dermer related to the reactions from other Arab countries to the 'Abraham Accords' and said that he was pleased to see the response in a number of countries, "You saw positive statements from Bahrain, positive statements from Oman, and I think that if you understand a little bit about diplomacy in the Middle East, the Saudis said things that were constructive".

Regarding the PA condemnation of the agreement, Dermer said: "Unfortunately the rejectionists among the Palestinians towards peace are the ascendant forces. We have had a century of conflict with the Palestinians and unfortunately, we have not had a Palestinian Anwar Sadat, a Palestinian King Hussain, or a Palestinian like Sheikh Mohammed that was willing to cross this Rubicon and make peace".

Asked if the Israeli leadership plans to reach out to the Palestinians to revive talks, Dermer answered: "We are always prepared for talks with the Palestinians. We have consistently said we are prepared to negotiate".

"We want to be at peace with all our neighbors", he added, "and we understand our immediate neighbors are the Palestinians. So we would like to see that conflict end. And I think Sheikh Mohammed’s decision helps advance a solution to that conflict".