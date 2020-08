Hezbollah says it has seized downed IDF drone in Lebanon Lebanese terrorist group claims it shot down and seized Israeli drone. IDF only confirms loss of the drone, says no sensitive info lost. i24NEWS ,

Moshe Shai / Flash 90 Drone (illustration) Lebanese terrorist group claims it shot down and seized Israeli drone. IDF only confirms loss of the drone, says no sensitive information was in the drone after it was shot down.





top