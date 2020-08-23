

Jewish Agency joins strike protesting violence against women Jewish Agency staff, emissaries and new immigrants join national strike and declare: "You are not alone". Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Jewish Agency Joining the protest The Jewish Agency for Israel and World Zionist Organization (WZO) staff, Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) and new Olim (immigrants) today joined the national strike protesting violence against women in the wake of the devastating alleged gang rape in Eilat.



At 12:00 noon, the protest, titled “You are Not Alone” saw Shlichim from around the world send in photographs with the slogan in the language of their host country, while Jewish Agency and WZO staff organized in The Jewish Agency’s Jerusalem courtyard in solidarity.



New immigrants at absorption centers and participants in programs run by The Jewish Agency around the country also stood in support, with protests occurring in Hebrew, English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Amharic.



Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog: “We are here to put an end to violence. I turn to all men in our society - stop violence against women! It is time for us to understand just how awful this most recent incident was. This behavior must be stopped and completely uprooted from our society.”



Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel: “In Israeli society, and in general, there can be no tolerance for violence against women. At today's solidarity protest we say enough!”



CEO of The Jewish Agency, Amira Ahronoviz: “Citizens of an enlightened society should abide by moral norms that guide their daily actions. The responsibility for eradicating violence against women rests with each and every one of us and it is incumbent upon all of us to shout together: You are not alone!”







