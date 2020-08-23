Petah Tikvah sports center to be named after United Arab Emirates

"United Arab Emirates Sports and Recreation Hall " to be the name of new and advanced sports center built at the Moshe Arens High School.

The new and advanced sports center built at the Moshe Arens High School will be called "United Arab Emirates Sports and Recreation Hall " in honor of the country that is to soon establish a peace agreement with the State of Israel.

The connection was established through businessman Ilan Ozen, a former Petah Tikva resident who has lived in Dubai and Italy, alternately, for over 16 years.

Petah Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg said "We were surprised and happy to hear like everyone else about the expected peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, a modern Arab state."

"I believe that the State of Israel is expected to have tremendous cooperation in a variety of areas and we found it right to call the new and advanced sports center built with the most green and advanced construction, after the United Arab Emirates. This is a great honor for all of us!"