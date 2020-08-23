Yehudah Glick requests to blow shofar on Temple Mount

Former MK Yehuda Glick, who heads the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation, sent a letter to Jerusalem District Police Chief Doron Yadid requesting that he allow the shofar to be blown on the Temple Mount on Rosh Hashannah and the month of Elul.

"We are at the beginning of the month of Elul and before us are the days of awe, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot. As you know, it is a commandment from the Torah to blow the shofar on Rosh Hashanah and it has been the custom of Israel since the days of Chazal to blow it on every day of the month of Elul," Glick said.

Glick compared the coronavirus plague to the plague of locusts in the days of the biblical prophet Yoel. "Sound a shofar in Zion and sound an alarm in My holy mountain (Yoel chapter 2:1)."

In his letter, Glick also quotes Rabbi Shlomo Goren, the IDF Chief Rabbi during the Six Day War who called for the shofar to be blown on the Temple Mount.

"In view of the severe plague that is befalling us, and in view of the days of the month of Elul that we are in the midst of and in view of the days of awe ahead, I turn and ask to allow us to blow the shofar in Zion, which is the Temple Mount, on Rosh Hashana and in the days of Elul," Glick wrote to the district commander.

"Of course, in view of the sanctity of the place and in view of the importance of the matter, we do not want to act with trickery and in secret (as the late Rabbi Moshe Zvi Segal did before the establishment of the state during the British Mandate). In light of the above, I turn to you and ask you to set us exact times and locations on the mountain where we can blow the shofar safely and without any interruption," Glick added.