Israel extradites ex-Israeli citizen to UK to face serious charges

Israel has extradited Eytan Ben Tzur to the United Kingdom to face trial there on charges of trading in dangerous substances, money laundering, and being in possession of a false passport. The crimes were allegedly committed between 2010 and 2014.

According to his indictment, Ben Tzur is accused of dealing in and selling illicit substances (marijuana and cocaine), together with a number of others.

He allegedly concealed his earnings via a number of methods, including hiding large sums of money in his apartment and in the apartment of a friend, and transferring thousands of pounds to an account opened under his brother's name.

Meanwhile, he was registered as unemployed in the UK and received government benefits. He also held a faked passport with his own photograph in it but the personal details of another person.

Ben Tzur was born in Israel but went to live in the UK in the mid-1980s. At a later stage he renounced his Israeli citizenship. He was arrested in the UK in 2014 on suspicion of committing the above-mentioned crimes, Following his interrogation he was released on bail on condition that he present himself for follow-up interrogations, but in March of 2014 he fled to Israel using his British passport. He was arrested in Israel in 2019 at the request of the UK authorities, after evading capture for an entire year.