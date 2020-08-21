Anger in Ramallah: 'Peace for peace' is unacceptable

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Thursday that international and European pressures were what prevented Israel from implementing its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

The remarks were made in a telephone conversation between Shtayyeh and the German foreign minister, which focused on recent developments, and on the agreement normalizing ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Shtayyeh noted that the Palestinians do not agree to being used as a means to promote normalization with Israel, which contradicts the Arab peace initiative of 2002.

"Peace for peace means ignoring the existence of the occupation and all the international decisions that have affirmed Palestinian rights and is a free concession to the occupation," said Shtayyeh.

"The Palestinian leadership is ready to examine any international effort based on the Palestinian right to establish their state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, as part of an international framework that rests on international law and legitimacy after Israel announces the repeal of the annexation plan."