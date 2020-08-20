Rockets fired at Israel, IDF attacks in Gaza

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attack Hamas targets in response to incendiary balloon attacks. Three rockets fired from Gaza.

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening fired three rockets towards Kibbutz Kissufim. The rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Earlier, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked additional terrorist targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory during the day.

The attack targeted a concrete production site used by Hamas to build underground infrastructure and tunnels, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The statement added that "the IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and is prepared and ready to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and their sovereignty. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens."

42 fires broke out in communities near the Gaza border on Thursday from incendiary and explosive balloons fired from Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, two rockets fired from Gaza exploded in the vicinity of the border fence. The IDF is investigating whether the rockets crossed into Israeli territory.