Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz Thursday night and asked him to do everything possible to prevent a fourth round of elections.

"Every other political consideration should be put aside," Netanyahu said. "Israeli citizens need a functioning government that works to save their lives and livelihoods. If you accept the compromise proposal, we can prevent elections. Let's do everything to resolve this today."

If Netanyahu and Gantz do not reach a compromise by midnight on Monday night, the 23rd Knesset will dissolve and Israel will go to the polls.

Earlier, a poll published on Nissim Mashaal's program on Radio 103FM found that if elections were held today, the Likud would claim 32 seats if election were to be held today. Yesh Atid - Telem party, led by Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon would come in second with 19. Yamina continues its upward trend, getting 15 seats. The Joint Arab List is down one seat from its current total, receiving 15. Blue White has just 10, while Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu would all end up with 8. Meretz comes in last with just 5 seats. Labor is one of a number of smaller parties to fall short of the voting threshold.

The right-wing bloc would capture 63 seats, while the Left-Arab bloc would end up with 49. Liberman, who remains at 8 seats, would not be able to influence the makeup of a future coalition government.