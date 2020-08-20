Watch: New laser system destroys terror balloons

'Lahav Or' system uses lasers to intercept incendiary and explosive balloons launched from Gaza, had 32 interceptions yesterday.

The IDF's new 'Lahav Or' laser system located and intercepted 32 incendiary and explosive balloons which were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel yesterday, including one interception which caused the balloon to explode in midair.

This is the first system of its kind in the world, developed under the leadership of the Israel Border Police and physicists from Optidefense, a firm which specializes in elector-optics and lasers.

According to a Border Police source, "the system effectively manages to intercept the balloons that enter its sector with a success rate of over 90%. The cooperation created between the Israeli police, the IDF and the defense establishment leads to impressive operational results that strengthen the security of the residents of the Gaza pereiphery."