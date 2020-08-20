President Reuvin Rivlin warns against new elections

The President has been holding discussions with the heads of coalition parties in an effort to prevent new elections.

In recent days, President Rivlin has held a series of talks with the leaders of coalition parties to prevent the dissolution of the Knesset this coming Monday.

Rivlin met with Ministers Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni, Aryeh Deri, Benny Gantz as well as Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Rivlin insisted that it was inconceivable that the disagreement surrounding a new budget would force the country into a fourth election in little more than a year. He pointed out that although coalition agreements should be honored, faction leaders needed make any necessary concession to avoid going to elections.

Addressing party leaders, he warned, "Public confidence in elected leaders will reach a new low in the event of another election. After three elections in less than a year, we, as citizens, feel cheated and apprehensive. If we're forced to go to the polls again, it needs to be made fully transparent, and citizens must be fully aware of why it's happening. The budget can't be the reason behind this."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented on the crisis with the Likud and the threat of elections at the start of a Blue and White faction meeting yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

"Nothing has changed from three months ago when we formed a unity government to deal with the challenges we find ourselves facing including health, economic and social issues. There's nothing that would require elections," he said.

"Unlike others, we do not play poker at the expense of the citizens of Israel," Gantz added.