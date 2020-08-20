Iran: We seized UAE ship

Iran claims it detained UAE ship which violated its waters, and that UAE coastguards shot 2 Iranian fisherman the same day.

Iran's foreign ministry said Thursday that it had seized a United Arab Emirates-registered ship which had violated its territorial waters this week, amid mounting tensions between the two countries since the normalization agreement between UAE and Israel.

According to the report in Reuters, the ministry added that UAE coastguards had killed two Iranian fisherman the same day.

“On Monday, an Emirati ship was seized by Iran’s border guards and its crew were detained due to illegal traffic in our country’s waters,” Iranian state TV quoted the ministry's statement as saying.

“On the same day, UAE guards shot dead two Iranian fishermen and seized a boat.”

The statement that added that Iran had summoned the UAE charge d’affairs in Tehran over the incident.

“The UAE authorities ... in a note on Wednesday, have expressed their deep regret over the incident and announced their readiness to compensate for all the damage caused.”