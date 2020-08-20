Kushner: Trump 'willing to talk' to Iran

"Let’s stop being stuck in conflicts of the past. It’s time for people to get together and to make peace,” White House senior adviser says.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said that President Trump is “willing to talk” to Iranian leaders if re-elected in November, as he called on Iran to engage with Washington.

“For President Rouhani, I would say it’s time for the region to move forward. Let’s stop being stuck in conflicts of the past. It’s time for people to get together and to make peace,” Kushner told Voice of America in an interview published Wednesday.

“Peace is a noble thing. It’s a good thing and it’s a very important thing, if we want to have a world where everyone can have economic opportunity in order to live a better life than their parents,” he added.

“President Trump is willing to talk. He’s willing to meet,” Kushner emphasized, adding, “But ... he’s going to be tough."

“If there is a real deal where nuclear weapons are off the table, and we can make sure that it leads to a more prosperous Middle East, then I believe President Trump would sit and have discussions about it,” Kushner concluded.

Trump announced on Wednesday he is directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all previously suspended UN sanctions on Iran.

The move comes after the UN Security Council last week rejected the US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

Only two of the Council's 15 members voted in favor of the US resolution.