Poll: 29 seats for Likud, 19 for Yamina

Blue and White gets 9 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 9 and Shas 8. UTJ retains its power with 7 seats.

A poll conducted by Panels Politics headed by Menachem Lazar for Maariv shows that if an election were held today, the Likud party would receive 29 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem stands for the second consecutive poll at 20 seats, and is followed by Yamina, which continues to strengthen with 19 seats.

The Joint List receives 14 seats. The Blue and White faction wins 9 seats. Yisrael Beytenu is stable with 9 seats and so is Shas, with 8 seats. United Torah Judaism retains its power with 7 seats, while Meretz weakens and receives only 5 seats.

Below the electoral threshold, Labor remained at 2.1%, Otzma Yehudit at 1.9%, Gesher at 0.3%, the Jewish Home at 0.2% and Derech Eretz at 0.2%.

The apparent division of blocs: the right-wing and haredim - 63 seats, the left-wing and the Arabs - 48, Lieberman with 9.

The poll saw the participation of 527 members of Panell4all's respondents' panel for conducting research on the internet, which constitutes a representative sample of the adult population in Israel. The sampling error is 4.4%.