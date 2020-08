What is the connection between the black organizations' riots and the COVID-19 crisis?

Jay Shapiro thinks the coronavirus epidemic is slowly becoming just a marker on the way to world chaos.

In his opinion, the demonstrations in the United States, after George Floyd's death, are the result of the COVID-19 virus and may be part of the change the world will experience.

Shapiro estimates that protests, due to the damage caused by the virus to the global economy, may arise in more places and change the faces of many countries.