Yamina MK: What is the price we paid for normalizing ties?

MK Ofir Sofer demands to know what price Israel paid in the agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) spoke at the Knesset on Wednesday and wondered what is the real price Israel was required to pay as part of the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

"Peace with the UAE is important but is also very disturbing," Sofer said.

White House adviser Jared Kushner, continued Sofer, “has been saying in a clear voice that the issue of the sovereignty is completely off the table and there is already a map for a Palestinian terrorist state. That is very disturbing.”

"Normalizing relations with the United Arab Emirates is an important step, but we deserve to know what price was paid for it," the Knesset member concluded.