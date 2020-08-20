IDF attacks Hamas military positions in Gaza

IDF tanks attacked Hamas military positions in Gaza on Wednesday night.

The attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

At least 28 fires broke out in communities near the Gaza border on Wednesday as a result of the balloon terrorism.

Also on Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting in his office with the heads of authorities from the south. Gantz told them, "Your conduct deserves tremendous appreciation, and we will work to strengthen the residents of the south and the localities."

He responded to the claim of the heads of the authorities that the IDF was responding too disproportionately to the balloon terrorism and to the firing of rockets at the Gaza Envelope. "We changed the equation in Gaza. Since I've been in office - there are no security breaches that go unanswered. We know how to harm not only buildings and targets but also those who act from them. "

"The State of Israel has no interests in the Gaza Strip other than bringing back the boys and complete quiet. If these two goals are achieved, we will be able to develop Gaza," Gantz said.