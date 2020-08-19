This is the reason why American Jews hate the Israel-UAE deal

Howie Silbiger discusses the issue of the lack of paragon of American Democrats, most of them President Trump.

According to him, the deal between Israel and the UAE is one of the greatest achievements of recent decades - certainly when it comes to the Middle East.

So why are there Jews in the US who do not like the deal and criticize it? Howie says these are narrow-minded people who are jealous of the fact that the one who ultimately brings peace to the Middle East is a Republican president, not just a politician but President Trump they have a hard time dealing with.