Conflict between Likud and Blue and White escalates

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says Netanyahu will do anything to remain prime minister, Likud says Ashkenazi is undermining Gantz.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, addressed the ongoing dispute between his party and the Likud party in closed talks.

"Netanyahu does not want to evacuate Balfour in any way, he will do everything to avoid it. We should not blink and fold. If he is determined to go to the polls, let's see him do it," Ashkenazi said in comments obtained by Kan News.

The Likud published a harsh response in which they accused Ashkenazi of undermining the party's chairman, Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"Gabi Ashkenazi started the Blue and White primaries campaign and is pushing hard for the elections. Apparently he wants to overthrow Gantz more than he wants to overthrow Netanyahu," they added.

"Blue and White should stop playing politics and stick to the budget in order to open the school year on time - and allow the government to continue to take care of the citizens of Israel," the Likud said.