US to UN: Activate 'snapback' sanctions on Iran

US administration tells Israel it will submit request to UN for full reinstatement of sanctions on Iran lifted as part of nuclear deal.

The Trump administration has informed Israel that it intends to submit a request to the UN Security Council tomorrow, Thursday, to activate the "snapback" mechanism within the framework of the nuclear agreement with Iran, Barak Ravid reports on the Walla website.

The mechanism is intended for the automatic return of international sanctions on Iran that were suspended as part of the nuclear deal.

Senior Israeli officials said the US update was delivered to Israel as early as Monday, according to which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in New York tomorrow and submit letters on the matter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Indonesia's ambassador to the UN, currently the president of the Security Council.

The letters state that the United States demands that the mechanism be activated. Immediately after their submission, a period of 30 days will be opened for internal Security Council discussions on the issue, and the assessment is that it will provoke a particularly large diplomatic storm.

During the 30 days, the members of the Security Council can submit a resolution to extend the lifting of sanctions on Iran, but the United States can veto the decision.

The nuclear deal with Iran stipulates that any of the signatories - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - can activate the mechanism at any stage, if it believes the agreement has been violated.